Geraldo Rivera just got himself into a world of Internet trouble—and now he's apologizing for it.

Hours after Matt Lauer's firing from NBC News over inappropriate sexual behavior, Rivera hopped on social media and caused quite a stir with a tirade of ill-timed tweets, defending the former Today show host, calling the news "flirty business" and stating that women were coming forward to "get even with bad bosses."

Hours after his tweet rant, Rivera apologized, "Reaction to my tweets today on #sexharassment makes clear I didn't sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem long hidden-Harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming to them-Often victims are too frightened to come forward in a timely fashion-I humbly apologize."

The tweet storm began earlier in the day when the 74-year-old defended his pal on Twitter, writing, "Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me."

He definitely got people's attention when he added, "News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor?"

The onslaught of tweets got a huge reaction from commenters, many calling out Rivera on his own shady past.

A user @unimpressedTexas wrote, "Geraldo, I suggest male commentators take a break from speaking on sexual harassment of women for a while."