Meet the Man Who Deactivated President Donald Trump's Twitter

In a new interview with TechCrunch, contractor Bahtiyar Duysak came forward and offered new insight into how the President's page disappeared for 11 minutes one day in November.
"In my opinion, it was definitely a mistake and if I am involved with this, I really apologize if I hurt anyone," he explained to the publication. "I didn't do anything on purpose but as I said, I had a wild time in America and I was tired sometimes and everyone can do mistakes."
Bahtiyar added, "I didn't hack anyone. I didn't do anything I wasn't authorized to do…I didn't do any crime."
For a brief period, many users who went to the President's account saw a blue screen with the message "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" Twitter Government would later explain the brief deactivation in a series of tweets.
"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," their statement read. "Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review."
As for why Bahtiyar decided to come forward today, he claims that he simply wants the media to back off from investigating who is responsible.
"I just want to continue an ordinary life," the German citizen shared. "I had to delete hundreds of friends because reporters are stalking me. I just want to continue an ordinary life."