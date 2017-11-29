Mulan Finds Its Star: 5 Things to Know About Liu Yifei

Let's get down to business...because the live-action Mulan has officially been named!

While Disney's modern rendition of the beloved animated movie remains quietly underway, the studios finally announced the project's main star on Wednesday: Liu Yifei. The 30-year-old Chinese actress will lead the film as the Hua Mulan, a legendary female warrior who is believed to have taken her father's place in the army.

Yifei joins a production helmed by The Zookeeper's Wife director Niki Caro and executive produced by Bill Kong with producers Jason Reed, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner.

While there's still a long wait until the movie's projected 2019 release, it's time to get to know the film's leading lady. Allow us to introduce her with five facts you need to know: