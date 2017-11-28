Gigi Hadid may not have been able to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year in Shanghai, China, but that doesn't mean she isn't giving big support and give love to her little sister Bella Hadid, who is walking in the Victoria's Secret show for the second time, and her other pals before the previously taped show, which was filmed on Nov. 20, airs on CBS tonight at 10 p.m.
On Tuesday, the 22-year-old posted an image of her sister from the event on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Excited to watch my gorg lil sis (so proud @bellahadid) and all my angelic friends tonight #vsfs. HUGE LOVE to all the girls and the whole VS team!!"
The proud big sis added, "A year of prep and hard work deserves major celebration!!!! (Even though u never and you'll already be planning '18 tomorrow morning if not already @ed_razek)."
Gigi had been scheduled to be at the show, but last-minute announced she had to drop out—four days before the show.
On Nov. 16, she tweeted, "I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x."
Perhaps Gigi is eyeing her return in 2018?
Check out more of Gigi and Bella's best sister moments...
Gigi posted this photo on Instagram just before Bella's 21st birthday.
Gigi posted this sweet pic on Bella's 21st birthday.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The two share a cute moment at the 2015 CFDA Awards.
WWD/REX Shutterstock
The two walk the catwalk at the Tommy Hilfiger spring-summer 2016 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photographer Group / Splash News
The two leave the Nice Guy club and restaurant.
David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The two pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2016 Costume Institute Benefit, aka the Met Ball, celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The twi pose backstage prior to the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The sisters spent time in Disneyland Paris.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The sisters pose at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show in Venice, California in February 2017.
BACKGRID
The sisters appear in New York in July 2017.
