Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Tweets About "Rough" Thanksgiving Without Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tyler Baltierra took to Twitter on Thanksgiving to talk about his "beautiful" wife Catelynn Lowell.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn shared with her followers last week that she was seeking professional treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast," she tweeted. Additionally, Catelynn posted a picture of a tattoo, which said, "My story isn't over yet."

On Thanksgiving day, Tyler took to Twitter and said it would be a "rough" holiday without Catelynn.

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Says She's Going to Treatment After Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts

"My god! My wife looks absolutely beautiful in this #HappyThanksgiving @TeenMom clip! It's going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this!" Tyler told his followers.

Catelynn also posted on Twitter Thursday, writing to her followers, "Happy thanksgiving! Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters!!!!"

After dropping Catelynn off at treatment on Nov. 18, Tyler praised his wife on Instagram.

"We just dropped her off," Tyler shared. "We haven't held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help. 'As long as I am alive, you will never be alone' - It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this...I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her! #KeepTalkingMH" ‬

