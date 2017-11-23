Khloe Kardashian may have a new career in event planning.

For the second year in a row, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson—and away from her famous family. Kardashian documented her preparations on Snapchat, which "always" begins two days before the holiday. "Everything's coming together," Thompson said as he surveyed the desserts. "Hell to the yeah!"

Naming herself "Chef Koko," Kardashian made everything: apple pie, bread, chicken wings, cinnamon buns, cookies, cornbread, doughnuts, gravy, greens, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, stuffing, sweet creamed corn, sweet potato soufflé, and, of course, turkey. "I'm exhausted but it's worth it [to be] cooking and slaving away in the kitchen. I love everyone's reactions and just making everybody happy with food. It's so rewarding," she told her followers Thursday. "I hope all you guys are having an amazing Thanksgiving. I need to kick my feet up for a minute."

But, in the end, it was worth it.