Kellan Lutz is officially off the market!
The actor, best known for his past role of the vampire Emmett Cullen in the Twilight films, and girlfriend Brittany Gonzales, a TV host, posted on Instagram on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, the same photo of the two wearing wedding rings and holding up books that read "Mr." and "Mrs." Brittany is wearing two eternity wedding bands in between a large diamond halo engagement ring. Kellan is wearing a plain, thick gold band. Both are wearing black clothes. Very incognito!
Kellan also shared on his Instagram Stories feed a photo of the two appearing as bride and groom emojis.
Neither gave any details about when and where a wedding took place.
"Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all," Kellan wrote. "I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life's adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! ��Thank you God! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone !!! What are you grateful for??"
Brittany, who now goes by "Brittany Lutz" on Instagram, shared an almost identical post:
"If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all!!" she said. "While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I'm most grateful for is that I get to do life's adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz ❤️ Happiest Thanksgiving to you all!! What are you thankful for?!"
She also wrote on Twitter, "Most thankful for my HUSBAND this year...love you @kellanlutz."
"Happy Thanksgiving and a HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to this gorgeous couple on your wedding!!" photographer Blake Ballard wrote on his own Instagram page. "So grateful to have been able to work with y'all before the big day! Kellan and Brittany."
Kellan and Brittany met in 2016 and first started sharing pics of each other on Instagram last winter.
Kellan confirmed their engagement this past October making a guest appearance on Steve Harvey's show Steve. The actor's bride used to work in the audience department for the talk show host's series Family Feud in Atlanta.