Miley Cyrus Denies She's Pregnant as She Celebrates Thanksgiving Birthday

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bebe Rexha

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Star Wars, The Last Jedi

Chewbacca Smacks a Porg in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of the Movie

Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson, Thanksgiving 2017

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2017

UPDATE: Miley Cyrus has responded to the pregnancy speculation. See her response below.

__________________

For Miley Cyrus, Thanksgiving marks a double celebration this year; it's her birthday!

The singer and The Voice coach turned 25 on Thursday and posted on her Instagram page the night before a photo of herself getting ready for a big day of eating; She is wearing a loose-fitting T-shirt and patting her belly, which sparked speculation among fans that she might be pregnant.

However, her caption signaled nothing but a food baby. She also later posted on Instagram Stories, "Not pregnant, just eating a s--t ton of Tofurky...RUDE!!!!"

"So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby," Cyrus wrote.

And do we spy Liam Hemsworth? We do! Her 27-year-old fiancé's reflection is seen in a mirror.

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Romance in Pictures

Miley Cyrus, Birthday, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Miley Cyrus, Denies Pregnancy, Instagram Stories, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Hemsworth gave Cyrus an early birthday gift: A sparkling necklace spelling out "LiLi," her nickname for him.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

"My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!" Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

"This is just pressie #1! Thank you Lili!" she later wrote on Instagram Stories.

She also wrote in another post, "Lili turnt the birthday party ! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there's more comin! Hehe!"

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

"Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF," she wrote, alongside another photo of herself. "Happy B-day to me you grumpy f--ks!"

E! News had learned Miley and Liam will be celebrating Thanksgiving in Malibu with her family, although her sister Brandi Cyrus AKA DJ Confetti, will not be able to make it to dinner.

(Originally published on Thursday, November 23 at 8:30 a.m. PT)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Top Stories , Liam Hemsworth , Apple News , Thanksgiving , Birthdays
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.