It's about to be a very special Thursday for Miley Cyrus.

As the countdown continues for the official start of Thanksgiving, the "Malibu" singer doesn't just have the fall holiday to look forward to. In addition, Miley will be celebrating her 25th birthday.

So what exactly are her plans for the special day?

E! News has learned Miley and fiancé Liam Hemsworth will be celebrating Thanksgiving in Malibu. In addition, they will be spending it together with the singer's family.

One famous Cyrus who will not be in attendance for Thursday's dinner, however, is Brandi Cyrus AKA DJ Confetti.