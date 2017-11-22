Another reason to watch is Jeff Daniels in a role we haven't quite seen him play before.

"I was looking at the role and I didn't know how to do it," Daniels tells E! News. "Which meant that if I did it, I would be risking failure, so I'm at least challenged that I can't just show up and do what I've done before in something else. That's always a reason to dive into something."

Daniels plays Frank Griffin, an evil, menacing outlaw hunting down his greatest enemy and former partner Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell), and he hopes the role will shock people.