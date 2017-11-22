Selena Gomez's Nirvana Blonde Hair Took How Long to Do?!

When Selena Gomez hit the AMAs red carpet, the beauty obsessed (and everyone else) went crazy.
After the news of the singer's recovering health and breakup with The Weeknd, we thought there may be a hair change in her near future. Change the way you look, change the way you feel, right? (Read: I Dyed My Hair Blond After a Breakup—and This Is What Happened). But, we weren't quite expecting icy blonde tresses, although it was a pleasant and beautiful surprise. Not only is the look a big change from her brunette lob, the effort and time required to go from dark hair to platinum blonde is more than a notion—Selena was set on this new look.
To achieve the look, the star went to Nine Zero One's Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, where the celeb colorist and stylist "took 9 hours, about 300 foils and 8 bowls of bleach, all with 2 stylists working together simultaneously," Riawna revealed on her Instagram.
Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images
"It was a nice long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting," the hair pro continued. "Anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair."
Whether you're dying to recreate the look or wondering how anyone could sit in a hair chair for nine hours, transitioning to blonde is a delicate process that can't be rushed. While the look is awe-inspiring, the hair's health is the biggest priority.
"Being that this was the first major color change Selena's ever done, it was important to us that her hair remained healthy and the tone was right for her skin," the hairstylists shared. "The vibe is '90s chic and she named the color #NirvanaBlonde. Now that Selena is blonde it's so important to keep her hair moisturized, strong and healthy."
Now that she's officially a blonde babe, the star has changed her hair routine to keep her strands moisturized: "For an added dose of moisture she swaps out her regular conditioner for Pantene's Radiant Color Shine 3 Minute Miracle Daily Conditioner. This keeps her rooted creamy blonde healthy and Selena can rock this new fresh look just in time for the New Year!"
Is Selena's look your next hairstyle? Tell us below!
Additional reporting by Amanda Williams
