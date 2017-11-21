Jordan Fisher Wins Dancing With the Stars Season 25

At long last, we have a new champion, Dancing With the Stars fans!

Now that the last samba has been strutted, the last score awarded, and the last Bruno Tonioli critique has had us wondering exactly what he's taking sips of during commercial breaks, the highly-coveted mirrorball trophy has a new owner and season 25 is officially over. So which of the final three came out on top and is deserving of congratulations?

Why, none other than Jordan Fisher and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold!

While certainly a front-runner all season long, Jordan faced some stiff competition from his fellow finalists Lindsey Stirling (dancing alongside pro Mark Ballas) and Frankie Muniz (along with pro Witney Carson). Those were some pretty close final scores!