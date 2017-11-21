Jordan Fisher Wins Dancing With the Stars Season 25

Eric McCandless/ABC
At long last, we have a new champion, Dancing With the Stars fans!
Now that the last samba has been strutted, the last score awarded, and the last Bruno Tonioli critique has had us wondering exactly what he's taking sips of during commercial breaks, the highly-coveted mirrorball trophy has a new owner and season 25 is officially over. So which of the final three came out on top and is deserving of congratulations?
Why, none other than Jordan Fisher and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold!
While certainly a front-runner all season long, Jordan faced some stiff competition from his fellow finalists Lindsey Stirling (dancing alongside pro Mark Ballas) and Frankie Muniz (along with pro Witney Carson). Those were some pretty close final scores!
Eric McCandless/ABC
Before the winner could be announced, though, there were still two hours of musical performances and new dances from our final three to get through, with each mirrorball hopeful reviving one of their most memorable performances from earlier in the season, while also taking on the 24-hour fusion challenge to finish their judges' scores. Frankie remained at the bottom with a total score of 134, after earning a 10 from Carrie Ann Inaba and two nines. As expected, Lindsey and Jordan tied each other at the top of the leader board with a perfect score 140. Like we said, freaking close scores!
After heading over to the outdoor stage at The Grove (via DWTS-branded sleigh, natch), it was time to reveal who was taking home that mirrorball after the last-minute votes were combined with the judges' scores. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Did the right person take home the mirrorball trophy? And thoughts about that final serenade they earned from none other than Nick Lachey? Sound off with your thoughts on season 25's winner in the comments below!
Dancing With the Stars returns for season 26 in 2018 on ABC.