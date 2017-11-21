Chrissy Teigen is so excited and she just can't hide it!

In case you missed the big news, the supermodel announced on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that she's expecting her second child with John Legend.

"Luna, what's in here?" Chrissy asked her daughter in the social media post. "Baby," Luna replied.

The exciting news certainly got fans of the couple rejoicing. After all, this pair has been vocal about wanting to expand their family in the future.

"I cannot wait to have the biggest family," Chrissy recently shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?' It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now."

While we celebrate the big news, we're looking back at some of the cute and funny moments Chrissy and Luna have shared so far in our gallery below.