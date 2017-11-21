Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri Are Reconnecting After Her Split

What's really going on between Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri?

There's been a lot of speculation in recent months about the relationship status of the exes, who split in 2009 after seven years together. Now, a source tells E! News that Janet and Jermaine are reconnecting and "getting close again."

According to the insider, the duo reconnected after her split from Wissam Al Mana and before Janet went on tour and are "consistently in contact."

Janet split from Al Mana in April 2017 after five years of marriage.

Four months before their split, the duo welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, in January.