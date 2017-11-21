Everyone's favorite Dodgeball teams are back.

Ben Stiller stopped by Today on Tuesday to challenge the anchors to a game of dodgeball and raise money for a good cause. The White Goodman character partnered with online fundraising platform Omaze back in June to raise money for those impacted by the natural disasters in Puerto Rico. A few lucky donors even got to be a part of his team, the Globo Gym Purple Cobras.

Just like in the 2004 film, the Globo Gym Purple Cobras faced off against the Average Joes, which consisted of anchors Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones. Stiller's former co-star Justin Long also played with the Today hosts. Al Roker served as referee.

Fans of the film will remember that the Globo Gym Purple Cobras lost to the Average Joes in their last game. So, Stiller and his team were ready for redemption.

"You're not technically in your White Goodman character," Lauer said to Stiller before the game.

"No, I'm not. But I feel like I have White Goodman's spirit inside of me right now," the actor replied.

There was even a bit of trash talking. When Lauer asked Stiller why he wanted to play against the hosts, Stiller replied, in character, "Because you're an easy mark, Lauer. Wipe that glib little smile off your face. You're going down like a sweet muffin."

The two teams fought it outside Rockefeller Center in New York. Kotb showed some particularly good athleticism.