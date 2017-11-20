Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
We knew Janet Jackson was a pro while performing on stage, but what about when it comes to her health and fitness?
Less than a year after the singer gave birth to her first child, E! News is learning more about how the new mom got back in the gym and best shape of her life.
With help from trainer Paulette Sybliss, Janet has lost about 70 pounds.
"I started training her about six weeks after she had Eissa so about March we started. We had a very vigorous training schedule," Paulette revealed to E! News exclusively. "We were training a minimum of four times a week and the sessions were never less than 45 minutes, no more than an hour. Very intense, though. Very intense training."
While Janet's initial goals were to purely lose weight, her trainer wanted the singer to add some lean muscle especially with a major tour on the schedule.
"She thought she'd have to lose more and I knew she wouldn't. You can see how she looks. I mean her waist is tiny. She looks incredible and she's so fit, but she's also healthy," Paulette explained. "She looks incredibly healthy. She actually looks smaller in person than the pictures. If you see her and think she looks small, you stand next to her and she's even smaller."
So what are the specific steps Janet took to lose the weight? Paulette revealed that her original regiment was based around weights. In fact, the pair didn't do any conventional cardio such as working on a treadmill or cross trainer.
"We were doing three or four exercises with weights back to back. What that does—you would look at her and think she'd done like an hour of cardio with me—but when you're working with weights and you're working the muscle that way, it elevates the heart rate, but also it's creating that fat burning affect both during the session and also when she left me, and that was key."
When it was time for Janet to hit the road for her critically acclaimed State of the World tour, you can image the nightly dances alone kept the singer healthy. But according to Paulette, the focus has now turned to maintenance and "adding a little bit more lean muscle and sculpting."
Farrenton Grigsby
"We're not looking to lose any weight whatsoever. I need to keep her fit and healthy to complete the tour. So it changes as in we're not having to work as intensely. We're having to work smart," Paulette explained. "We make sure that she rests, she doesn't get injured, and she can finish this tour. And thank god she's looking great. There have been no illnesses…and that was my goal."
Janet's latest tour—that has received rave reviews from audience members including Naomi Campbell, Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Nicole Richie—is expected to conclude in the states next month.
As every fitness enthusiast knows, eating smart also is an important component in maintaining good health and weight loss.
And before you think her trainer has a fast-rule in what foods not to eat, Paulette said it's just not the case.
"The way I train my clients is nutrition is about 80%. I believe that if you're eating well 90/95% of the time, you can eat in moderation anything that you want. So, I don't set her a cheat day at all," she explained. "If Janet feels that she needs to have a chocolate cake, go ahead and have a chocolate cake. You're not eating it every day. You won't get fat overnight."
Paulette added, "So I believe everything in moderation. If she wants to have it, go ahead and have it. I'm not looking and saying, 'Why are you eating that?' You go ahead and eat it. A majority of the time she's really eating well."