Bella Hadid strutted her stuff at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show today, marking her second year at the event...and, of course, it came complete with lots to talk about.

For starters, the supermodel accidentally suffered a bit of a nip slip while taking her final strut at the completion of the Shanghai show among the other angels.

Wearing a silver, two-piece lingerie set and a gold, wreath crown, Bella lifted her arms to play with her hair and let out a cheer, which resulted in her letting out a bit more than expected. The gorgeous brunette gave the audience a peek underneath the sexy ensemble, but, hey! We can't blame her...It's not hard to do in an outfit like that.

Not to mention, Bella totally rocked the entire show, and no nip slip could wipe that smile from her face.