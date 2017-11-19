EXCLUSIVE!

Nick Jonas Receives the Best Dating Question From His Niece on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Paging Nick Jonas: One of your youngest fans has a question for you!

Before performing at the 2017 American Music Awards, the "Find You" singer appeared on the red carpet to pose for photos and interact with fans.

But while stopping by Live From the Red Carpet, Nick found himself answering a big question from an unlikely reporter. Ladies and gentlemen, Kevin Jonas' daughter has a question? 

"Who are you dating?" Nick's niece Alena asked in a surprise video clip. 

"That just made my whole year. Hi Alena. If you're watching, I love you and I miss you very much," Nick said. "I'm just enjoying my life tonight. I'll answer in private." 

It's been a busy weekend for Nick who just got back from performing on Carnival Liberty as part of the Carnival Live Series Friday night.

On Sunday morning, the former Jonas Brothers member posted a throwback photo from 10 years ago to prove just how fast time flies.  

The singer couldn't help but share a photo of brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas on the red carpet before performing "SOS." Once a Jo Bros. fan, always a Jo Bros fan. 

Looking ahead, there is plenty of new music on the horizon that fans can look forward to. 

"I put out a Christmas song with Shania Twain—one of my all-time favorites," he shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "And I also have a song for an animated movie coming out this December. The music is 'Find You' at the moment but next year, expect more music."

Watch E!'s live 2017 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 19. Also be sure to watch E! News Monday at 7 & 11 p.m. for all things AMAs!

2017 American Music Awards , Awards , Exclusives , Nick Jonas , Red Carpet , Top Stories
