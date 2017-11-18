Get better soon, Kendra!

After taking to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to tell fans that she was cancelling her performance tonight in Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy because she was "super sick," Kendra Wilkinson alerted fans that she's headed to the emergency room and called off both of tonight's appearances in her Las Vegas show, which is at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

On Saturday, Kendra tweeted, "Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show."

Almost two hours later, things seemed to go from bad to worse. The reality star shared that she was cancelling both shows and now going to the E.R. to seek medical care for an undisclosed reason.

The 32-year-old wrote, "Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I'll make it up to you."