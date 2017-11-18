Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin had a joint family fun day this week to celebrate his son Lincoln's fourth birthday.

The pair's relationship status is hazy; In October, Marroquin told People he and DeJesus are dating. DeJesus later told E! News, "Nothing is going on" and her rep also said the two are just friends. But barely a week ago, she posted a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "Javiana❤️."

Regardless, they certainly enjoy spending time together with their kids. They sparked new romance speculation on Saturday, when they both posted on their Instagram pages the same photo showing them standing with Lincoln—his son with ex-wife and fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry, and DeJesus's daughter Nova, while Marroquin is holding DeJesus' other child, four-month-old baby Stella.

The adults and older children are shown at a Power Rangers themed celebration, wearing matching raglan Power Rangers shirts. DeJesus, Nova and Lincoln's tees have their names printed on them, while the birthday boys' also has a "4" on it. Stella got a plain white baby T-shirt with her name and the same Power Rangers print. Marroquin's shirt reads, "Daddy."