David Cassidy Hospitalized: He Is "Conscious and Surrounded by Family"

by Corinne Heller |

David Cassidy

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Partridge Family alum David Cassidy was recently hospitalized and his family has rushed to his side.

The 67-year-old actor, singer and former 70s teen idol is "currently conscious and surrounded by family," his rep told E! News on Saturday.

TMZ had reported that David was admitted to a Florida medical center three days ago and was suffering liver and kidney failure. His rep has not confirmed this.

"He is in the hospital and it's not looking good," a source told E! News exclusively on Saturday.

His family has rushed to his hospital bedside. David has two children—Arrow actress Katie Cassidy and son Beau Cassidy.

In February, David revealed he is battling dementia. His comments came days after a video showing him slurring his words, forgetting lyrics and falling onstage at a Los Angeles show went viral. The clip spurred speculation he had fallen off the wagon; David had battled substance abuse in the past and has been to rehab.

David rose to fame playing Keith Partridge on the hit TV show The Partridge Family in the '70s. He helped perform hits such as "I Think I Love You." His daughter released a cover single in 2002.

David acted sporadically over the past few decades. In 2009, he appeared in ABC Family-now-Freeform series Ruby & the Rockits with fellow brother Patrick Cassidy and Alexa PenaVega. The series was co-created by one of his other brothers and fellow former '70s heartthrob Shawn Cassidy.

David recently made an acting comeback with the new movie Forgiven This Gun4hire, a western also starring comedian and Baskets star Louie Anderson. The film is set for release in May.

