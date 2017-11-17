During an appearance on The Doctors in late September, Miller revealed that it was Tarek who initially urged him to go see a doctor after he noticed Miller's cough. "It brought back memories of what I went through, which really scared me for him, which pushed me to make sure that he got it checked out," Tarek, who his a survivor of thyroid and testicular cancer, recalled.

Miller was diagnosed with Laryngeal cancer, and El Moussa helped launch a GoFundMe page to offset the family's medical bills.

Tarek reflected on the profound loss in his own Instagram post, writing, "Good bye My dear friend Frank. I have always looked up to you and have respected you as a brother. You have touched not only myself and my family but thousands and thousands around the world. You have impacted so many lives with the fight inside your heart and soul. I've never met anyone like you nor will I ever. I just love you love you love you more than you know! I will NEVER forget you and I hope to one day be as strong as you. Now...don't slack!!!! I assume you are already working on remodeling heaven!!!!:):). Miss you buddy!!!"