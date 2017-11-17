Twitter Tears Apart Cheesecake Factory, Fake Brick by Fake Brick

Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
One Twitter user is dissing The Cheesecake Factory and people are living for it.
The Twitter user who goes by @MaxKriegerVg, tore into the popular chain's aesthetic in a long thread that has been retweeted over 8,000 times in the last 24 hours.
While most people are not likely to notice the architecture of the restaurant, this diner took a keen interest in the "aesthetic chaos that feels like a mix between a Fry's Electronics, an overgrown Panera, and a laser tag arena."
He then digs into how extra The Cheesecake Factory is with their menus—or should we say four menus—that make ordering your food the most difficult journey of your life.
Architecture and aesthetic aside, the man admits the food was, "not bad, not great, but good."
Below are our favorites, but you can read the full thread here.
If you want a fully immersive "postmodern design hellscape" themed dining experience I highly recommend dinner at The Cheesecake Factory— max sledroom ? (@MaxKriegerVG) November 17, 2017
from a design perspective that place is fuckin wild and I'll talk a little bit about why pic.twitter.com/0RHFDjKsuo
The interior is a world of aesthetic chaos that feels like a mix between a Fry's Electronics, an overgrown Panera, and a laser tag arena. It's /sensational/.— max sledroom ? (@MaxKriegerVG) November 17, 2017
Palm trees sit aside 2000's-chic glass lighting fixtures, French limestone floors, mosaics, fresco-like murals... pic.twitter.com/kRgFHQh0zw
The unchecked frenetic design doesn't stop there. Look at the goddamn menu.— max sledroom ? (@MaxKriegerVG) November 17, 2017
Or should I say FOUR MENUS - menu, "skinnylicious", drinks, cheesecakes (not desserts, that's different!)
It is the most intentionally obtuse culinary document I've ever seen. It wants to DISORIENT YOU pic.twitter.com/8kOIzhc2XO
after wandering the menu a while, helplessly, you order and the food arrives. it's good. not bad, not great, but good. better than an applebee's, better than a friday's. i wanted to say i hated it, but in truth, i couldn't. that was probably the most disappointing part of all.— max sledroom ? (@MaxKriegerVG) November 17, 2017
And then, at the end of it all, in a cold lonely counter cooler, the cheesecake.— max sledroom ? (@MaxKriegerVG) November 17, 2017
my location placed it near the lobby/exit, far from the dining area. alone.
The namesake dish feels utterly inconsequential by the time you reach it.
Perhaps it meant something once. pic.twitter.com/Sau8s5QQa7
As always, Twitter users either loved or hated the argument, with some joking that they love how cheesy the decor is.
What do you think of the over-the-top style? Sound off in the comments below!