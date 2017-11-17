There's been quite a bit of baby talk circulating Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jennerlately...but none of it has actually come from them!

While Kim Kardashian has confirmed she's expecting baby No. 3 (another girl!) via surrogate, both Kylie and Khloe have stayed mum on the topic their rumored pregnancies, and they've made their family members promise to do the same.

In fact, Kim joined The Ellen Show earlier this week and revealed that they have a family group chat in which they discuss all the rumors swirling around them. That's also where they decide when each person will speak out about whatever rumor pertains to them.