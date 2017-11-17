It seems that the stars have aligned for Tracee Ellis Ross!

The Blackish star was announced as the host of the 2017 American Music Awards—the annual celebration of music's biggest names— by ABC and Dick Clark Productions on Tuesday, but that's not all.

It just so happens that the actress' legendary mama, Diana Ross, will be receiving this year's American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

"It's extra special. It just feels like sort of a perfect mish mosh of the right things, you know?" Tracee gushed to E! News' Will Marfuggi. "Like the planets aligned, I couldn't have planned that."