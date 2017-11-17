We're just days away from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show taping, but it seems like some last minute changes are being made.
On Thursday, model Gigi Hadid announced on Twitter that she wouldn't be able to make it to Shanghai, China for the show. "I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year," Hadid tweeted. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x."
Now Page Six is reporting that Katy Perry had been scheduled to perform, but has been "banned" from China.
"She was initially granted a visa to perform at the VS show in Shanghai, then Chinese officials changed their minds and yanked her visa," a source tells the publication. "For every artist who wants to perform in China, officials comb through their social-media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country."
According to the report, the government discovered a "controversial incident" in which Perry wore a dress with sunflowers on it during a 2015 performance in Taipei. This became very controversial because the sunflower was thought to support anti-China protesters.
Additionally, Harper's Bazaar reported earlier this week that models Kate Grigorieva, Irina Sharipova, Julia Belyakova and Dasha Khlystun were denied visas.
A source tells E! News, "Some of the girls got canceled because of visa issues. It's pretty sad."
Many of the models who will still be appearing in the show have arrived in Shanghai. Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Taylor Hill and Lily Aldridge have documented their travels to China on social media and are set to walk the runway for the show.
"Many of the models that are in China now are thinking positive that everything will work out but they are not as confident as past years," an insider tells us. "VS is amazing," the source says, who adds that not being able to obtain visas is what's preventing Katy, Gigi and other models from being at the show.
And while Gigi might not be walking in the show, her sister Bella Hadid will still be. "Bella is really upset her sister won't be with her this year. Gigi was so upset when she heard the news," the source tells us.
"The music is key to the models," the source adds. "Many of the big acts they planned on having fell through so it really hurt the energy and excitement leading up to the show."
The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on CBS.