Kathie Lee Gifford is counting her blessings this holiday season.

Although she recently experienced the loss of her mother Joan Epstein, the Today show co-host is looking forward to Thanksgiving with family and close friends.

[My son] Cody is going to be with his girlfriend where she lives and see her family this time. They take turns. I'll see him at Christmas and New Year's," she shared with E! News at the Citymeals On Wheels Power Lunch For Women. [My daughter] Cassidy is going to be home though!"

The morning show veteran also plans to start cooking Wednesday before sitting around and catching up with loved ones.

With her kids officially adults, we couldn't help but wonder if Kathie Lee is hoping for some grandchildren sooner rather than later. As it turns out, the "He Saw Jesus" singer simply wants her children to be happy.