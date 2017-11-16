Kathie Lee Gifford is counting her blessings this holiday season.
Although she recently experienced the loss of her mother Joan Epstein, the Today show co-host is looking forward to Thanksgiving with family and close friends.
[My son] Cody is going to be with his girlfriend where she lives and see her family this time. They take turns. I'll see him at Christmas and New Year's," she shared with E! News at the Citymeals On Wheels Power Lunch For Women. [My daughter] Cassidy is going to be home though!"
The morning show veteran also plans to start cooking Wednesday before sitting around and catching up with loved ones.
With her kids officially adults, we couldn't help but wonder if Kathie Lee is hoping for some grandchildren sooner rather than later. As it turns out, the "He Saw Jesus" singer simply wants her children to be happy.
Monica Schipper/WireImage
"Of course I want to have grandchildren. The minute I married Frank, I became an instant grandmother. He was already a grandfather so I know what it's like to have those little ones around," she shared with us. "We have babies around. I don't want my children to marry until they're ready to, until they find the right person for them and then have a child that they're ready for. All in God's timing, not mine."
What she would like this Thanksgiving isn't an expensive present or gift. Instead, it's the hope that people across the country will say thank you.
"It's one of my favorite, favorite holidays because it's about gratitude and that's what this world needs more of," she shared. "We don't need more stuff. We do not need any more stuff. We just need more gratitude and more kindness."
Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb airs weekday mornings at 10 a.m. on NBC.
