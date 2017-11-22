Which Miley Cyrus Are You?

Tomorrow is Miley Cyrus' 25th birthday and not to be crass, but holy s--t she has lived a lot of lives in that quarter century. It's truly mind-boggling to think that just four years ago she wasn't even of legal drinking age (or legal something else age, at least in California if you know what we mean).

In the decade-ish that the singer has been in the public eye, the world has borne witness to so many Mileys. There was the Hannah Montana Miley, with her many wigs and aggressive highlights and penchant for sequins and very serious Southern drawl and absolutely no interest in anything that isn't PG.

There was the "Party in the USA" Miley, who was new to Los Angeles and still discovering it definitely isn't like a Nashville party, and who despite her new cosmopolitan surroundings maintained her penchant for American flags and cowboy boots.