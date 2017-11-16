"You are Santa Claus, with the beard and the hair and, of course, all the additional pounds in the fat suit," Billingsley says. "Did you have any idea what you were signing up for?"

"Innocence is bliss," Allen admits, going on to say that there's no way to get around how uncomfortable the three hours of preparation it took to transform him into the iconic character really were.

"I overhear, 'He can't be in that more than six hours' because your skin doesn't breathe and you get these sores all over you," he reveals. "They go, 'Well, they'll go away.' I hear them arguing in a room. They'll go away?!" Yikes!

The special will also include interviews with Allen's The Santa Clause co-star Eric Lloyd, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation's Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo, Mel Gibson (representing recently-released Daddy's Home 2) and Brian Grazer, who produced the Jim Carrey-starring How the Grinch Stole Christmas.