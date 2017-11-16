"You have to cut the head off the devil."

Welcome back to Beverly Hills, Bravo lovers. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills eighth season premiere is a little over a month away, but the wait feels tortuously long now that we've seen the first trailer just released on Thursday.

The returning Housewives are Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump, with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (John Cougar Mellencamp's daughter) joining the cast and immediately finding herself engaged in the drama.

"Some of these women make it very hard to just feel at ease," she says. "I'm not going to back down when I know I'm right."