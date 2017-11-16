"You have to cut the head off the devil."
Welcome back to Beverly Hills, Bravo lovers. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills eighth season premiere is a little over a month away, but the wait feels tortuously long now that we've seen the first trailer just released on Thursday.
The returning Housewives are Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump, with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (John Cougar Mellencamp's daughter) joining the cast and immediately finding herself engaged in the drama.
"Some of these women make it very hard to just feel at ease," she says. "I'm not going to back down when I know I'm right."
Cut to Teddi saying she thinks Lisa Rinna could be "schizophrenic." And Dorit later calling Teddi a "pyscho." Yep, the newbie should fit in just fine!
But it looks like the real battle of the season will be between Lisa Vanderpump and (possibly former) BFFs Kyle and Dorit, which is odd considering Lisa and Kyle have been solid for the past several seasons and LVP brought Dorit into the group.
"This whole thing boils down to three bitches that are competitive over friendship," Erika says, just ahead of the epic closing scene of the trailer: LVP speeding off from a party, telling them, "I'm going home to my husband who would rather spend time with me than you would." Dorit and Kyle are left standing with their jaws on the pavement.
Nicole Weingart/Bravo Media
Aside from little dogs, power plays and fractured friendships, it looks like the ladies will be traveling outside of the 90210 a lot this season, including trips to New York City, Las Vegas, Japan (which gifts us with Erika rocking an already-iconic pink wig) and Berlin.
Not returning for season eight? Soap star Eileen Davidson, who spent three seasons as as Lisa Rinna's sidekick before deciding to leave the show. "After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now," she explained in a statement obtained by E! News. "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!"
Fans can expect to see former RHOBH's original stars Camille Grammer and Adrienned Maloof make appearances throughout the season. Returning with the title of "friend," Camille will have a "new outlook on life and is finally able to entertain the idea of remarrying, but when she struggles to get her 'sexy' back," per Bravo, so she will turn to Lisa Rinna for help.
Sadly, a return visit from the infamous bunny Kim Richards returned to Lisa Rinna at the reunion has yet to be announced.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)