Frozen's Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel Perform "When We're Together" for the First Time Ever

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 23, 2017 5:00 PM

Fans got a special treat during ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration! Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel performed "When We're Together" from the Walt Disney Animation Studios featurette Olaf's Frozen Adventure. A 30-piece choir backed the two actresses as they sang on the steps of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. The performance, pre-taped on Nov. 14, marked their first time singing together on television.

Last Thursday, an Olaf balloon made its debut in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. A week prior, Bell and Menzel spoke about how excited they were to be sharing the stage together. "This performance will combine two of my very favorite things: the holidays and singing alongside my Frozen sister, Idina Menzel," said Bell, returning as Princess Anna. "I'm excited to sing a song with Idina that I feel has the potential to become a new holiday classic."

"Any time I get to reunite with Kristen, whether it's in the studio or on the stage, is very special for me," Menzel, voice of Queen Elsa, told E! News in a statement. "I think I can speak for her when I say we are both so proud of this story we get to tell and these sisters we get to portray."

Olaf's Frozen Adventure plays before Pixar's Coco, in theaters now.

Menzel will return on Christmas Day to sing the Disney classic "When You Wish Upon a Star" as part of Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration, airing Monday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. on ABC.

