Fans got a special treat during ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration! Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel performed "When We're Together" from the Walt Disney Animation Studios featurette Olaf's Frozen Adventure. A 30-piece choir backed the two actresses as they sang on the steps of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. The performance, pre-taped on Nov. 14, marked their first time singing together on television.

Last Thursday, an Olaf balloon made its debut in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. A week prior, Bell and Menzel spoke about how excited they were to be sharing the stage together. "This performance will combine two of my very favorite things: the holidays and singing alongside my Frozen sister, Idina Menzel," said Bell, returning as Princess Anna. "I'm excited to sing a song with Idina that I feel has the potential to become a new holiday classic."