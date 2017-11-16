So long single life!

As much as Alycia Bella tries to deny it, she has admitted that she has a thing for rappers. On this week's episode of The Platinum Life, LoLa Monroe might have the perfect man for her.

"Me and Los might have somebody for you," LoLa tells her while they take a break from a shopping spree. Alycia is quick to make sure that this "somebody" wasn't anything like her ex. "No rappers," she tells her girl.

"Trust me," LoLa pleads with her. "Okay, but only 'cause it's you guys," Alycia shares. It all works in her favor because Izzy, LoLa and King Los' friend, happens to be just her type—a rapper. "I know what she likes and she likes rappers," LoLa confirms.