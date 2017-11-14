Another woman is coming forward...
An unnamed actress, who is represented by attorney Gloria Allred, is suing both Harvey Weinstein and his former production company, The Weinstein Company, for sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, negligence, negligent supervision and injuctive relief, accusing the disgraced movie mogul of masturbating in front of her in 2015 and then raping her in 2016, E! News can confirm.
In court documents, filed on Tuesday and obtained by E! News, the unnamed actress called "Jane Doe" says that she met the movie man in 2011 and kept in contact with him every few months over the following years after the producer offered to help with her acting career.
According to the docs, "In March 2015, Plaintiff met Weinstein at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California to discuss a prospective acting job on a television show called Marco Polo as well as acting in two to three other projects."
The papers then go on to state that during the meeting, Weinstein asked her if he could masturbate in front of her, she says she said "no" and that he did so anyway.
Doe's legal team alleges, "At some point, [Weinstein] said he wanted to masturbate in front of her. Plaintiff told Weinstein that she did not want him to masturbate in front of her. Weinstein told her that he would not touch her, but 'only' wanted her to watch him."
Despite her telling Weinstein 'no,' Weinstein proceeded to grip her wrist with one hand while using the other to masturbate in front of her until completion."
The documents go on to allege that another, far more serious event happened the next year when the unnamed actress once again agreed to meet Weinstein at his hotel.
"In early spring of 2016, Weinstein contacted plaintiff again to meet with him at The Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills to celebrate her upcoming role in Marco Polo giving her the impression that she had been chosen for the part. Plaintiff agreed."
Harvey Weinstein Hired Investigators to Get Information From Rose McGowan and Other Accusers: Report
The documents continue, "Before plaintiff could leave, Weinstein grabbed her and pulled her into the bedroom. Plaintiff told Weinstein that she did not want to do anything sexual with him."
However, the documents state, "[Weinstein] forcefully threw Plaintiff onto the bed. He pulled down her jeans and started to orally copulate her. Plaintiff pushed Weinstein's head off of her and told him, 'Stop!'"
Furthermore, the plaintiff alleges that the producer raped her and that she could not break free of him due to his size.
The documents allege, "Weinstein then used his massive weight and strength to force himself on her, pushing his penis inside of her vagina without a condom. After he withdrew, he gripped her with one hand while using his other hand to masturbate. Plaintiff finally broke free from his grasp and immediately left the bedroom and suite. "
The suit also states that the unnamed actress never got a part on the Netlix series.
The unnamed actress isn't the first woman to accuse Weinstein of rape. Paz de la Huerta andRose McGowan recently accused Weinstein of rape. Additionally, Asia Argento, Lucia Evans, and a woman who refused to speak on-record—have also accused Weinstein of rape, according to the New Yorker.
In a statement given to E! News on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."
"Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the spokesperson added. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."
Tuesday's suit also states that TWC was aware of Weinstein's pattern "of using his power and the promise of procuring jobs to coerce and force actresses to engage in sexual acts with him."
Since The New York Times published its bombshell exposé on October 5, more than 70 women have gone public with accusations of sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape against Weinstein.
The 65-year-old has apologized for his behavior, but claims that all interactions have been "consensual."
This story was first reported by TMZ.