And the Dancing With the Stars season 25 finalists are...

Welcome to the semi-finals, DWTS fans, which ended with four stars learning they had made it to next week's finale...after arguably the toughest week of the competition, filled with injuries and self-doubt. Each remaining celeb had two performances, including the professional partners' picks for their song, and then a recreation of a perfect score-receiving dance from a previous season, aka the Iconic Dance round.

Sadly, one celeb was eliminated just before the finale, with Victorial Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson landing in the bottom two. And the couple sent home at the end of the semi-finals was Victoria and Val.

Victoria was clearly upset after her elimination, crying as Val consoled her, saying he was "so proud" of her. Her parents and the rest of the cast then came out and joined her, proving that DWTS really is all about family.