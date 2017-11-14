Tracee Ellis Ross to Host 2017 American Music Awards

The 2017 American Music Awards is shaping up to be star-studded night of fun!

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross would be hosting the annual celebration of music's hottest stars, rounding out an epic list of who's who in the industry.

It's anyone's guess as to what the natural performer (she should be, she's Diana Ross' daughter!) will bring to the Microsoft Theater stage on Sunday, but given her track record of co-hosting the 2015 and 2016 BET Awards and her proven comedy chops, the 2017 AMAs promise to have it all.

"I am thrilled to host this special night which honors some of the greatest musical talents in our industry," Ellis Ross said. "And I'm especially thrilled to host this year when my mother is receiving the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement."