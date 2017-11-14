Happy 45th birthday, Josh Duhamel!

Most people know that the Transformers actor is considered one of Hollywood's sexiest stars. Similarly, a lot of peeps know that the star is single now that he's split with wife Fergie after eight years. But there's one thing that pretty much everyone knows about the Safe Haven star—and that he sure does love being a dad to 4-year-old son Axl Duhamel.

Lucky for us and his loyal fans, the tow-headed tyke is a constant presence on the Scorpio's Instagram. The doting dad and hands-on papa loves watching sports (he's a die-hard North Dakota fan) with his son, dressing up for Halloween and taking his wee one out for adventures.

One of our favorite moments is over the summer when the actor posted a too-cute video dancing around with his son on the kiddo's fourth birthday.

In honor of the birthday boy's big day we're going through all of his cutest dad moments...