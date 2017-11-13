Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw Welcome Baby Girl Mabel Jane

Topher Grace is a dad!

The 39-year-old former That '70s Show star and his 28-year-old wife Ashley Hinshaw welcomed their first child together at the beginning of November, E! News has exclusively learned. Hinshaw gave birth to a baby girl named Mabel Jane Grace on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Back in July, E! News learned that the couple was expecting their first child together after Hinshaw was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a bodycon dress, sporting what appeared to be a baby bump.