Amy Adams does not like being the center of attention.

The actress attended 2017 American Cinematheque Awards over the weekend where she was honored for her incredible work in film over the years. However, the idea of being up on stage in front of a large group of people is not exactly Adams' idea of a fun time, as she told E! News' Zuri Hall in an exclusive interview before the event.

"How does it feel to look around and know that everything, everyone here tonight is for you?" Hall asked.

"It's like worse than my wedding," Adams replied, before explaining what she meant. "I'm not the kind of person...I avoided getting married for a really long time because I don't like people looking at me."