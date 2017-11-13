EXCLUSIVE!

Supergirl: Watch Alex and Kara Go Back to Midvale to Mourn Sanvers

Someone sure isn't taking the demise of Sanvers very well.

That someone is all of us, but we're particularly referring to Alex (Chyler Leigh), who's really struggling after her break up in this clip from tonight's episode, exclusive to E! News. 

After Alex and Maggie (Floriana Lima) decided to end their relationship last week because Alex wants kids and Maggie doesn't, Alex and Kara (Melissa Benoist) have headed home to Midvale for the weekend to get some time away and to keep Alex from just getting drunk in a bar all day. Instead, Alex is apparently just getting drunk in her childhood bedroom all day. 

What's the Best Superhero Show on TV? Ranking Small Screen's Comic Stars

Of course, Kara's determined to get Alex out of her funk, while Alex points out that Kara is no stranger to post-break up funks, and basically everyone's just angry and sad. 

Tonight's episode isn't all about Sanvers, however. While in Midvale, Kara is reminded of the death of a childhood friend that seriously affected her relationship with Alex, and that means it's flashback time! 

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

