Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary: See Their Cutest Moments

Can you believe it's been a year already?

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden on Sunday celebrated their first anniversary since they began dating. The 19-year-old Modern Family actress and her 30-year-old Canadian actor beau penned sweet tributes to each other online.

"Happy 1 year anniversary my love," Winter wrote on Instagram. "I'm the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could've ever imagined. Here's to many, many more. I love you. ❤️ P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you."

"I can't believe it's been a year," Meaden wrote on his own page. "We've had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I'd be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!"

See photos of the couple's cutest moments over the past year.

Levi Meaden, Ariel Winter

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Party Time

The two attend the LaPalme magazine fall cover party.

Levi Meaden, Ariel Winter, Halloween 2017

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Happy Halloween Part 2

The Halloween festivities continue.

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, Halloween

BACKGRID

Happy Halloween

The two dress up as characters from The Fifth Element.

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, 2017 SAG Awards, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT

All That Glitters Is Gold

Date night done right! The lovebirds stick close by each other's side at the 2017 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagram

Feeling Cheeky

The Modern Family star flaunts her famous curves while planting a smooch on her main man. 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagtram

Summer Loving

The celebs catch some rays poolside while vacationing in Lake Tahoe, Calif. 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, Studio City

FANA / AKM-GSI

Look of Love

Ariel and Levi hold hands during a casual coffee run in the City of Angels. 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagram

Santa Baby

Naughty or nice? The actor's holiday hat really says it all. 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagram

Off to Australia

They're in love in the land down under! 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, Tattoos

Snapchat

Always and Forever

The young and oh-so in love pair make their romance permanent with complementary tattoos on their fingers. 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagram

Festival Babes

What better time to bust out your bright pink wig and hot white crop top than the Coachella Arts and Music Festival with your boo?! 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagram

Mwah!

The duo prepares for a night on the town with a sultry photo shoot and lots of leg courtesy of Winter.

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagram

Let's Take a Selfie

During a trip to an Australian-based zoo, the couple gets up close and personal with a furry kangaroo. 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagram

Got Each Other's Backs

As Valentine's Day rolled around, Winter wished Meaden a memorable celebration with this booty-full snapshot. 

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

AKM-GSI

All Smiles

Another day, another visit to Starbucks! (This time in chic, winter-inspired ensembles.)

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagram

Just the Two of Us

As they say—the couple that rocks matching jean jackets together, stays together.

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Instagram

Oh, Canada!

The bombshell actress celebrates Canada Day with a visit to her boyfriend's homeland.

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

MEGA

Out and About

Ariel and Levi enjoy their day with a picturesque stroll through West Hollywood. 

The two had first sparked romance rumors in early November 2016, when they were spotted looking cozy together at a  pre-2017 Golden Globe Awards party. They later celebrated "Friendsgiving" together. In December, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the TrevorLIVE Los Angeles Fundraiser. The following month, they attended the 2017 SAG Awards together.

 

In May, Winter revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and Meaden were living together. The following month, the actress showed on Snapchat that the two had gotten collaborating heart tattoos.

In September, the two attended the 2017 Emmys together.

