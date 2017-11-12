Can you believe it's been a year already?
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden on Sunday celebrated their first anniversary since they began dating. The 19-year-old Modern Family actress and her 30-year-old Canadian actor beau penned sweet tributes to each other online.
"Happy 1 year anniversary my love," Winter wrote on Instagram. "I'm the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could've ever imagined. Here's to many, many more. I love you. ❤️ P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you."
"I can't believe it's been a year," Meaden wrote on his own page. "We've had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I'd be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!"
The two attend the LaPalme magazine fall cover party.
The Halloween festivities continue.
The two dress up as characters from The Fifth Element.
Date night done right! The lovebirds stick close by each other's side at the 2017 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
The Modern Family star flaunts her famous curves while planting a smooch on her main man.
The celebs catch some rays poolside while vacationing in Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Ariel and Levi hold hands during a casual coffee run in the City of Angels.
Naughty or nice? The actor's holiday hat really says it all.
They're in love in the land down under!
The young and oh-so in love pair make their romance permanent with complementary tattoos on their fingers.
What better time to bust out your bright pink wig and hot white crop top than the Coachella Arts and Music Festival with your boo?!
The duo prepares for a night on the town with a sultry photo shoot and lots of leg courtesy of Winter.
During a trip to an Australian-based zoo, the couple gets up close and personal with a furry kangaroo.
As Valentine's Day rolled around, Winter wished Meaden a memorable celebration with this booty-full snapshot.
Another day, another visit to Starbucks! (This time in chic, winter-inspired ensembles.)
As they say—the couple that rocks matching jean jackets together, stays together.
The bombshell actress celebrates Canada Day with a visit to her boyfriend's homeland.
Ariel and Levi enjoy their day with a picturesque stroll through West Hollywood.
The two had first sparked romance rumors in early November 2016, when they were spotted looking cozy together at a pre-2017 Golden Globe Awards party. They later celebrated "Friendsgiving" together. In December, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the TrevorLIVE Los Angeles Fundraiser. The following month, they attended the 2017 SAG Awards together.
In May, Winter revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and Meaden were living together. The following month, the actress showed on Snapchat that the two had gotten collaborating heart tattoos.
In September, the two attended the 2017 Emmys together.