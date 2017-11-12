Can you believe it's been a year already?

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden on Sunday celebrated their first anniversary since they began dating. The 19-year-old Modern Family actress and her 30-year-old Canadian actor beau penned sweet tributes to each other online.

"Happy 1 year anniversary my love," Winter wrote on Instagram. "I'm the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could've ever imagined. Here's to many, many more. I love you. ❤️ P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you."

"I can't believe it's been a year," Meaden wrote on his own page. "We've had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I'd be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!"

