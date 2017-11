Everything's coming up cherry blossoms for Kim Kardashian's baby shower for baby no. 3.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a "Tea for 3" baby shower on Saturday and was joined by slew of famous pals including celebrity eyebrow artist Anastasia Soare, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Chrissy Tiegen, as well as sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Her grandmother was also at the baby bash.

The event was blooming in pink cherry blossoms, which were showcased all throughout the event. Kardashian, who confirmed she was expecting a third child with husband Kanye West in September, referred to the decor as a "cherry blossom forrest."

Kim's daughter North West was dressed up in an oh-so sweet Chinese-style dress and fuzzy slippers. Meanwhile, Khloe wore blue to the pretty in pink party and pal Chrissy had everyone envious in her form-fitting green dress.

The reality star also gave her guests some very Kardashian-inspired party favors. The gifts to the lovely ladies were from Kim's latest project under her KKW Beauty label, which is three new fragrances, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia and Crystal Gardenia Oud, due out next week.

Check out the rest of the afternoon of pink delights...