UPDATE: On Sunday night, Melissa Benoist, the star of Supergirl, responded to the news that Andrew Kreisberg, co-creator of the hit CW shows Supergirl, Arrow and The Flash with a lengthy post on her social media.

She wrote, "I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right. I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well. Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments." She added, "This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. But I’m an optimist. I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard. And when people commit crimes or harass others, they should always be held accountable—no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield. I’ve spoken up about it in the past—publicly and not so publicly—and I’ll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame."

Benoist finished the statement: "We all need to hold ourselves to a higher standard. So this week, I’ll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space."

_____

Warner Bros. Television has suspended producer Andrew Kreisberg over allegations of sexual harassment.

He has denied the claims, which 15 women and four men who have worked with him talked about with Variety under condition of anonymity, fearing retaliation. They also come amid a wave of fresh sexual misconduct allegations launched against Hollywood power players in wake of dozens of accusations made against producer Harvey Weinstein, who has denied taking part in non-consensual sex.

"We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement to E! News. "We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions."

Kreisberg is accused of frequently touching people without their permission, asking for massages from female staff members, kissing women without permission and making sexualized comments about women's appearances, according to Variety, which spoke to accusers and witnesses.