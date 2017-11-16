Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is a married woman!

The tennis all-star tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian, her Reddit co-founder beau of two years, in front of their closest family and friends, sources confirm to E! News. The newlyweds' star-studded guest list included Serena's sister Venus Williams, Ciara, Russell Wilson, La La Anthony and more.

Also in attendance was Serena and Alexis' little girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born a little over two months ago.

Just last week, the 23-time Grand Slam winner kicked off the wedding festivities with a bachelorette party in New York City. Serena was joined by her famous gal pals at the Baccarat Hotel & Residences for a weekend of five-star spa treatments, trapezing, tea brunches, dinner and dancing.