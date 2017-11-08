Let's get real, we could watch Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's 2017 CMA Awards performance of "The Rest of Our Life" for the rest of our lives...

The longtime duo, who have been married since 1996, were on fire for their duet, which showcased their vocal chops, just as much as Hill's stellar stems.

The 44-year-old singer donned a fiery red gown, complete with a revealing slit. Her hubby was a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll with his white tux and cowboy hat. Of course what was most notable was the fire raging between the two of them. Giddy up!