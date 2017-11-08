Troy Gentry Honored at 2017 CMA Awards With Moving Performance by Bandmate Eddie Montgomery

Dierks Bentley, Eddie Montgomery, Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, 2017 CMA Awards

There wasn't a dry eye in the house after the 2017 CMA Awards paid tribute to Troy Gentry

In early September, the one-half of  country music duo Montgomery Gentry was tragically killed in a helicopter crash. Exactly two months later, his bandmate Eddie Montgomery was joined by Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox for his first performance since Troy's sudden death. They sang an emotional rendition of Montgomery Gentry's 2002 hit, "My Town."

As the cameras panned to the crowd, Gentry's widow, Angie Gentry, and their 15-year-old daughter, Kaylee Gentry, wept. Other country music stars were seen wiping away tears as they eventually gathered for a standing ovation. 

Angie Gentry, Kaylee Gentry, 2017 CMA Awards

The mother daughter duo also walked the red carpet in Troy's honor, and in their opening remarks, co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley touched on the remarkably tough year that the country music industry witnessed. 

"This has been a year marked by tragedy, impacting so many in our country music family," Underwood shared, as Paisley added, "Tonight is dedicated to all those we've lost and all those still healing. We love you and we will never forget you. 

Gentry's life was celebrated in a public memorial held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, where familiar faces including Keith Urban, Randy Travis and more honored his legacy. 

Our thoughts go out to the Gentry family as they continue to grapple with their heartbreaking loss. 

