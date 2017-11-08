It's a nice day for a white (hat) wedding, Gladiators. Only problem? The bride-to-be is nowhere to be found.

In this sneak peek from the upcoming Thursday, Nov. 9 episode of Scandal, exclusive to E! News, the gang at QPA are preparing for the nuptials of Quinn (Katie Lowes) and Charlie's (George Newbern), with an assist from Olivia Pope herself (Kerry Washington), but things aren't going exactly as planned when it turns out that no one can locate the pregnant bride.

"Maybe we should consider the possibility that this is what it looks like and she actually left," a nervous Abby (Darby Stanchfield) tells Charlie as he stands at the makeshift altar in the QPA conference room, ring in hand.