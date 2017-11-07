"It was sort of like a pilot, but there was no intention to do a spinoff or anything. But it does feel like that. It's a totally different show embedded within the show. Because we wanted Eleven to have her own journey and have this journey of self-discovery or whatever, that's why we did it," Matt said. "When we got to the point of writing the episode, we wanted to see if we really needed it or not. We actually did toy with pulling the episode completely, but then the ending with Eleven didn't work at all. It just didn't land at all. Then we ended up deciding we needed it."

Matt said the episode was about Eleven trying to figure out her place in the world.