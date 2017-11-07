Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter Welcome Baby No. 2

Roselyn Sanchez is officially a mother of two!

The Devious Maids star and her husband Eric Winter welcomed their second child together, Dylan Gabriel Winter, who was born on Nov. 3 reported People en Español.

"GRACIAS... Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect!" the 44-year-old star writes on Instagram alongside a photo of a room filled with flowers and blue balloons.

Their new addition joins the family as the little brother to the couple's daughter, Sebella Rose.