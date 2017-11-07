Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter Welcome Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenna Dewan Tatum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Best Beauty, Yara Shahidi

You're Doing It Wrong: Brushing Your Eyebrows

Mel Gibson

Is Lethal Weapon a Christmas Movie? Mel Gibson Has the Answer

Eric Winter, Roselyn Sanchez

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Roselyn Sanchez is officially a mother of two! 

The Devious Maids star and her husband Eric Winter welcomed their second child together, Dylan Gabriel Winter, who was born on Nov. 3 reported People en Español

"GRACIAS... Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect!" the 44-year-old star writes on Instagram alongside a photo of a room filled with flowers and blue balloons. 

Their new addition joins the family as the little brother to the couple's daughter, Sebella Rose.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

The actress made the adorable pregnancy announcement via social media in June with a photo of their daughter and metallic balloons spelling out baby. 

"I'm going to be a big sister! Happy Father's Day daddy!" she captioned the post.

 

Photos

Here's How Khloe Kardashian Camoflauges Her Baby Bump

GRACiAS... Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect... estamos felices... #diosesfiel??

A post shared by roselyn sanchez (@roselyn_sanchez) on

In September, the actress spoke to E! News about the exciting news of their little bundle of joy that was on the way. 

"We are beyond excited! We had been trying to expand the family for a while, and at certain moments we thought maybe it was not going to happen. We feel so very blessed that we got pregnant again, this time with a baby boy! The pregnancy is going really well. Not going to lie, it has been more difficult than with the first pregnancy but nevertheless, I can't and shouldn't complain," she admitted. "Our dream became true, and in comparison to other pregnancies, mine has been easy. Sebi is over the moon! She thinks she's the mom!"

Congrats to this growing family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.