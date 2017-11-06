The champs are here!

In a fun twist, Dancing With the Stars welcomed back six of its most beloved champions from the last 24 seasons to dance with the six remaining celebrities on Monday night. And they proved to have the magic touch step for many of the stars, with Jordan Fisher even delivering a perfect night, getting a 60 out of 60. Sadly, one couple was sent home just before the season 25 semi-finals.

In jeopardy at the end of the night were Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson. And the latest couple eliminated from the competition was Terrell and Cheryl. "I had a great time, she was a great teacher," Terrell said. "I couldn't have asked for anything more."

But there was silver lining for Terrell: a possible new romance!