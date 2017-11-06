Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan appear to be Instagram official.

The Mean Girls actor has been posting pictures with Vaughan recently and social media is loving it. For Halloween, the duo dressed up as Goose and Maverick from Top Gun and shared the pic on Instagram. "Because forgot to post on Halloween. i Love you babe. #mygoose @jaymesv," Bennett posted alongside the pic.

Bennett also shared another post, thanking Vaughan for helping him grow. "Thanks @jaymesv for helping me grow and teaching me how to be a grown ass man," he captioned the pic. In another picture, a selife with Vaughan, Bennett told his followers how lucky he is.

"This guy looks better. Makes me look better. I'm the luckiest. #love," Bennett wrote. The duo has also been liking posts about their relationship on Twitter, seemingly confirming the news!

So who is Vaughan and where have we seen him before? We're bringing you five things to know about Vaughan below!